Axiom Mission 1 Viewing and Information at Kennedy Space Center

In Central Florida, there are many theme parks, but another incredible place for families to go is Kennedy Space Center. You were able to see real rocket launches, and it is an experience unlike anything else.

What’s Happening:

Falcon 9 Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) is scheduled to launch on April 6th, 2022.

Atomic Space is targeting at 12:05 p.m. eastern time for the Ax-1 launch.

If you had tickets for the previous launch that got canceled, your tickets will be honored for this one.

If you are planning to view this launch at the visitor's complex, you must have a ticket. All packages include a one day admission to the visitor complex, only valid for admission on launch day.

You will be able to get as close to the launch as possible. From here, you will be able to see the rocket leave the pad from across Banana Creek. You will also be able to gain exclusive access to the Apollo/Saturn V Center exhibits and attractions.

Banana Creek launching viewing area is approximately 3.9 miles away.

The ticket price is $250 plus tax and is available online only.

What is Included:

Two-day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Bus transportation through NASA’s gates to the Apollo/Saturn V Center

Real-time launch commentary from a space-expert

Complimentary meal

Complimentary premium souvenir

A commemorative launch card, badge and lanyard

Digital photo of your party from AstroPhotos

Other Information