Disney+ Sets Summer Launch Dates for 42 Countries

Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has confirmed its launch dates and pricing for the 42 countries and 11 new territories with South Africa to launch on 18th May followed by all other countries listed in June.
- Subscribers will have access to Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau.
- In addition, the Marvel Studios’ series Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life and Academy Award-nominated Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina.
- Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated Luca and from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning Encanto which tells the tale of an extraordinary family the Madrigals and Academy Award-winning Cruella starring Emma Stone as the legendary Cruella de Vil.
- In general entertainment subscribers will also be able to watch titles including action-packed Academy Award-nominated comedy Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds as well as The Simpsons and Grey’s Anatomy.
- From National Geographic, The World According To Jeff Goldblum Season One sees Jeff take us on an entertaining, insightful and playful ride.
- In each episode of this 12-part series, he pulls on the thread of a deceptively familiar object to unravel a world of astonishing connections and fascinating science and history.
- Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, IMAX Enhanced for selected titles (where available), and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.
Disney+ Launch Dates:
- May 18
- South Africa
- June 8
- Algeria
- Bahrain
- Egypt
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Morocco
- Oman
- Palestine Territories
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Tunisia
- United Arab Emirates
- Yemen
- June 14
- Albania
- Andorra
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Estonia
- Greece
- Hungary
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Montenegro
- North Macedonia
- Poland
- Romania
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Turkey
- Vatican City
- June 16
- Israel