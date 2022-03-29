Eggstravaganza Scavenger Hunt Returning to EPCOT March 31st

Guests that are visiting EPCOT at Walt Disney World will be able to be a part of the Eggstravaganza scavenger hunt.
What's Happening:
- The scavenger hunt will be available for a limited time starting March 31st 2022.
- It will cost $9.99. This is similar to other scavenger hunts at EPCOT in the past.
- Once a guest has completed the scavenger hunt, they can turn them in at Disney Traders or World Traveler for a prize.
- If you are visiting EPCOT right now, some of the eggs are already in place and you can get a head start.
- There is also a similar scavenger hunt happening at Disneyland in California.
New Editions at EPCOT:
- While at EPCOT, you can enjoy the new additions to the park for the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World.
- There's a brand-new firework show called Harmonious. It uses fireworks, as well as water projections and music, for an unforgettable show.
- This show is one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created at a Disney park and has a diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world.
- Remy's Ratatouille Adventure is the newest attraction to join EPCOT. The 3D attraction is based on the 2007 Disney-Pixar animated film “Ratatouille”.
- You will be dashing through the kitchen, the dining room, and the walls of Gusteau’s famous Paris restaurant.
- Coming soon will be the brand new Connections Cafe and Eatery. This will also be the home of Starbucks.
- The design and idea of connecting is based on "the common bond we share over food and cultures by gathering people from across cultures."
- Although no opening date has been announced, it is said that this will open in the spring of 2022.
- The Travelers Cafe Starbucks will close once Connections Cafe and Eatery opens.
