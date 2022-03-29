Eggstravaganza Scavenger Hunt Returning to EPCOT March 31st

Guests that are visiting EPCOT at Walt Disney World will be able to be a part of the Eggstravaganza scavenger hunt.

What's Happening:

The scavenger hunt will be available for a limited time starting March 31st 2022.

It will cost $9.99. This is similar to other scavenger hunts at EPCOT in the past.

Once a guest has completed the scavenger hunt, they can turn them in at Disney Traders or World Traveler for a prize.

If you are visiting EPCOT right now, some of the eggs are already in place and you can get a head start.

There is also a similar scavenger hunt happening at Disneyland

New Editions at EPCOT:

While at EPCOT, you can enjoy the new additions to the park for the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World.

There's a brand-new firework show called Harmonious

This show is one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created at a Disney park and has a diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure “Ratatouille” .

. You will be dashing through the kitchen, the dining room, and the walls of Gusteau’s famous Paris restaurant.

Coming soon will be the brand new Connections Cafe and Eatery. This will also be the home of Starbucks.

The design and idea of connecting is based on "the common bond we share over food and cultures by gathering people from across cultures."

Although no opening date has been announced, it is said that this will open in the spring of 2022.

The Travelers Cafe Starbucks will close once Connections Cafe and Eatery opens.