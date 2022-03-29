ESPN Announces Project Commemorating 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson Breaking MLB Color Barrier

ESPN is debuting a special project command to mark the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's breaking that MLB color barrier. ESPN Press Room shared more details.

What’s Happening:

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball, ESPN is debuting a special project.

Beginning April 4th, to honor his legacy as well as showcase the continued work that his wife Rachel has done (who is about to have her 100th birthday on July 19th).

ESPN's cross-platform celebrating "Black History Always."

This will be a 10+ part short video series leading up to the 75th anniversary and a significant on-site presence with ESPN shows.

There will be special guests and much more from the opening of the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City which will be on July 26th.

David Roberts, ESPN head of NBA & studio production, said: "It is an honor to oversee this initiative highlighting the impact of Jackie Robinson through comprehensive coverage of the 75th anniversary. Jackie opened doors for African Americans and all other minority groups in every profession up to and including the President of the United States. That’s why it is extremely important his lasting legacy is recognized and never forgotten."

Video Series: