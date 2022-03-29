“Marvel Classic Black Light Collectible Poster Portfolio Volume 2” Now Available for Pre-Order

In partnership with Marvel Comics, Abrams ComicArts is delivering the Marvel Classic Black Light Collectible Poster Portfolio Volume 2 later this fall on October 18, 2022.

features 12 additional ready-to-frame 20" x 30" reproductions of the original 24 posters, first published in 1971 by Marvel Comics and Third Eye, Inc. Fans will light up with this second volume of the psychedelic, collectible portfolio featuring 12 frameable black light posters of celebrated Marvel Comics characters, such as Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Doctor Strange, and Black Bolt, illustrated by legendary artists including Jack Kirby, John Romita Sr., Gil Kane, and more.

Also included in this second volume are 12 additional rare images from the original series of 24 posters, printed in fluorescent inks for viewing in black light.

The portfolio also features a brief history of Third Eye and their Marvel Comics black light publishing program by historian and former Marvel editor in chief Roy Thomas, along with images of the original comic book art featured on the posters.

This vibrant, far-out collection is perfect for fans who are looking to brighten their lives.

Marvel Classic Black Light Collectible Poster Portfolio Volume 2 is available on October 22 and you can pre-order now