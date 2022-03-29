Matt Lanter Rushed to the Hospital for Emergency Surgery

Matt Lanter is an actor who is known for many roles, but in the Star Wars universe, he is the voice of Anakin Skywalker for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars Force of Destiny. If you follow him on Instagram, you will see that he had a medical scare.
What Happening:
- Matt’s wife, Angela Lanter, shared on Instagram that this has been the scariest week of her life.
- She said that her husband has been through the ringer since Tuesday and ended up in an emergency surgery on Thursday.
- Thankfully, he has started to turn a quarter and is slowly getting back on the road to recovery.
- She thanks everyone for all their prayers, love, and support. She is thankful to the awesome nurses; they are the real heroes.
- She said they still have an uphill battle and will continue to be in the hospital for a while longer, so prayers are still appreciated.
- She posted later that she decided to do an update because many people had been asking what was going on.
- She shared that last Tuesday, Matt started experiencing intense abdominal pain and was admitted to the hospital later that night.
- On Thursday he was diagnosed with a closed-loop intestinal obstruction ( his small intestine twisted, causing a small blockage) and was rushed into emergency surgery.
- He has experienced some setbacks after surgery, but today he is feeling a lot better.
- The doctors and nurses have stressed the importance of getting up and walking, so they're slowly getting him to move more and more.
- Hoping for more improvements tomorrow.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CbnTe_BLIHl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cbq4FkUt5G0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link