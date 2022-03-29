Universal Parks and Resorts and Wendover Housing Reveal First Look at The Theme Park’s Affordable Housing Complex

Orlando Sentinel reported, Universal Parks & Resorts and Wendover Housing Partners have revealed a first look at the theme park’s affordable housing community, a 1,000-unit mixed-income development with on-site tuition-free preschool and medical care, 16,000 square feet of retail space, fitness trails and a transportation hub for buses, ridesharing and employer shuttles.

What’s Happening:

The plan for the community, named Catchlight Crossings, was submitted to the Orange County Planning and Development department Monday.

Wendover Housing Partners, selected to develop and manage the community, said the plan unveils “a new vision” for affordable housing.

Wendover, based in Altamonte Springs, already manages several affordable-housing projects in Central Florida.

The plan for Catchlight Crossings also calls for community event space, technology cafés, a makerspace for hobbies and classes, a fitness center, community gardens, a neighborhood food pantry, a game room, a playground, two resort-style swimming pools and a grilling gazebo.

In December 2019, Universal announced it would dedicate 20 acres of land for the affordable housing project on the eve of a crucial — and ultimately successful — vote by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and county commissioners to grant the park $125 million from a special taxing district. The money was slated to help extend Kirkman Road through 750 acres owned by Universal.

The company is using the land for Epic Universe, its third theme park in Central Florida, expected to open in summer 2025.

Universal said the timing of the announcement was a coincidence. The company formed a not-for-profit entity to ensure the land remains dedicated to affordable housing.

What They’re Saying:

John Sprouls, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Universal Parks & Resorts: “Our vision has been to bring an innovative, new approach to solving our community’s affordable housing crisis,” “This is about creating a community that will put residents first — a place that inspires them and that they will be proud to call home.”

Jonathan Wolf, Wendover’s founder and CEO: “We hope to serve as a model for how private employers, local governments and developers can work together to address socioeconomic issues in the communities where we live and work,”

