Disney+ has been streaming more mature content which has been a big topic lately. There are some TV-MA ratings coming to the streaming platform, and parental controls have been needed. Disney+ just edited a film to censor violence though.

Disney+ edited "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" to censor violence.

to censor violence. This series has scenes that would fall into a higher rating for violence.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney has gone back and edited the scene to remove some of the more gruesome images.

The bloody scenes have been swapped with family-friendly edits.

The first one comes from the death of Hydra scientist Wilfred Nagel in Episode 3 of the series.

There used to be blood on Nagel's face and shirt. It is edited now and there is nothing. They also changed from Nagel’s eyes remaining open, confirming that he had died, to now being closed.

Another edited shot is where a bounty hunter gets a pipe stabbed into her shoulder after Becky Barnes throws it in her direction. She then got pinned to a shipping container. In the new version, the pipe bounces off the goon and goes flying, which will no longer stab her and pin her to the steel door.

As of now, it seems that these are the only two shots that have been altered.

Right before both of these scenes, Sharon Carter stabs a man who is using a body as a human shield. This is to hide from incoming gunfire and fire off a couple shots as well. This scene seems to remain.

