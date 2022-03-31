ESPN Reaches Multi-Year Deals with Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski

ESPN has reached an agreement with senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski to an exclusive multi-year deal with the company.

Under the new agreement, Schefter will remain a staple on ESPN’s multiple platforms, breaking and reporting on NFL news year-round, and continue to be a key part of both ESPN’s pregame shows, Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown .

and . Wojnarowski, award-winning journalist and leading NBA voice throughout the industry will continue to appear on ESPN’s numerous shows and platforms, including NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, ESPN.com, the ESPN app and the NBA Draft.

Throughout the year, Schefter will remain on NFL Live , the network’s daily weekday NFL show, and appear regularly on SportsCenter , Get Up , First Take , and more. The veteran insider will also be part of ESPN’s NFL Draft presentation and Super Bowl coverage, in addition to other major NFL events. Schefter will also contribute to ESPN.com, and develop new opportunities, such as creating content for ESPN+, the company’s direct-to-consumer sports platform.

Wojnarowski will maintain a strong multi-media presence through the continuation of "The Woj Pod" as well as developing new opportunities, such as creating content for ESPN+, the company's direct-to-consumer sports platform. He has been with ESPN since July 2017.

