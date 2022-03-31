ESPN to Televise “NBA75 Celebration Game” in Styles Reminiscent of Decades Past

ESPN today announced it will televise the NBA75 Celebration Game presented by State Farm – an alternate presentation of the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks contest on Wednesday, April 6th, inspired by the league’s storied history.

What’s Happening:

ESPN will honor the NBA 75th Anniversary Season by producing a compelling broadcast that mirrors the NBA television styles and presentations of decades past, including the 1960s on ABC

The NBA75 Celebration Game will include an impressive list of high-profile special guests who will join the broadcast either on site at Madison Square Garden or remotely. Guests will include several members of the NBA75 player list and Hall of Fame coaches and broadcasters who have been integral to the game through the eras.

broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the traditional game broadcast will air on ESPN. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will precede the traditional Nets vs. Knicks telecast at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

More NBA75 Celebration Game Highlights:

Custom graphics updated per era, including starting lineups, standings, stats, team logos, venue information and copyright language;

Classic network theme music by era, including the memorable NBA on NBC music from the 1990s;

Popular music from every decade used during highlights and in and out of commercial breaks;

NBA Finals broadcast team of Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and reporter Lisa Salters to provide commentary;

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown, celebrating his 50th season in professional basketball, to join the broadcast. Brown will also serve as the analyst for the traditional game broadcast with Ryan Ruocco and Cassidy Hubbarth on ESPN.

What They’re Saying: