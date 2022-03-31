Junior Achievement of Central Florida’s Bowl-A-Thon Fundraises $100,000 with Disney Cast

Hundreds of Disney VoluntEARS were ready for a weekend of bowling as they participated in the Junior Achievement of Central Florida's annual Bowl-A-Thon event. Disney Parks Blog shared more.
What Happened:
- More than $100,000 was raised to provide students with educational opportunities in work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy.
- Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs, shared: "Bowl-A-Thon is one of our most popular VoluntEARS events here at Walt Disney World Resort. It’s so fun to see our cast team up together to make an impact in the lives of our students…all while dressed in their bowling best."
- Walt Disney World has been a huge supporter of the Junior Achievement of Central Florida and its mission to inspire the younger generation to succeed for more than 15 years through many events.
- Three weeks before Bowl-A-Thon, the Disney Conservation team partnered with 3DE by Junior Achievement to mentor nearly 150 Osceola High School students.
- This was a five week case challenge where they pitched ideas to help engage the youth in surrounding communities in conservation.
- Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science, and Environment, said: "I am so proud of our cast members. Through their mentorship, these students have gained an appreciation for nature, conservation and the habitats we need to protect. I look forward to seeing what these young, bright minds will accomplish for our world in the future."
- Although it is always great to see those who care for the community, it was extremely special to see the efforts recognized this year by Junior Achievement USA with the U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award. This is an accolade granted to organizations that inspire others to engage in volunteer service.
- Disney loves being able to volunteer and give back to the community and has received a $500,000 grant and the honor of being part of the World's Most Magical Celebration.
- They're helping organizations all around Central Florida and bringing a brighter tomorrow for everyone.