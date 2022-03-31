New Walt Disney World 50 Castle and Mickey Mouse Funko Pop! Town Vinyl Set

The 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World is a huge celebration with new editions at the theme parks. There are so many different souvenirs that you can take home with you to remind you of this magical celebration. If you want to bring Cinderella Castle to your home, this may interest you.

Cinderella Castle is an icon when it comes to Walt Disney World, and you can bring a much smaller version of that castle home with you.

shopDisney shared that there is a new item available for purchase.

It is described as: “ Golden memories are fondly recalled with this commemorative Pop! vinyl set marking the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World, featuring a gleaming Fantasyland Castle and Mickey Mouse himself.”

It costs $39.99

You can purchase this by clicking here

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort

Fantasyland Castle and Mickey Mouse

Fully sculpted vinyl

Golden Mickey Mouse sculpt

Fantasyland Castle vinyl miniature with golden accents

Comes boxed

Number 26 in the Pop! Town Vinyl series

Celebrating Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary October 1, 1971

Part of the Disney Pop! Vinyl Figure Collection by Funko

Exclusively at Disney

The bare necessities

Ages 3+

Vinyl

Approx. 7 1/2'' H

Imported

