If you follow Disney Parks on Twitter, you know that they like to give little teasers from time to time. Fans have been patiently awaiting any news on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and today they gave Disney fans something to look forward to.

What's Happening:

In the video, you see a vintage cassette player titled "Awesome Mix Vol. Cosmic Rewind," which then changes to the word "MONDAY."

While we don’t know exactly what the announcement will be, it seems likely that perhaps an opening date will be revealed.

Make sure that you keep checking the news on Monday to find out what this is about.

You can see the video below.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:

So far, what we know about Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is that it is a Marvel EPCOT

This space used to be the home of the Universe of Energy.

We had received a teaser video in the EPCOT experience where a Xandarian welcomes Earthlings to the installation before he was interrupted by Rocket Raccoon. Once the transmission is restored we hear the Xandarian say, "and now you know the secret of the universe."

Walt Disney World

Imagineering is calling this an OmniCoaster ride system, and it’s a collaboration between WDI and Vekoma, a Netherlands-based roller coaster manufacturer.

The ride vehicle will be able to rotate 360 degrees and do a reverse launch, which is a first at Walt Disney World.