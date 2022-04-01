ESPN+ Will Stream 10 Major League Baseball Spring Training Games

ESPN Press Room shared that ESPN+ is going to stream 10 major league baseball spring training games.

What's Happening:

There will be two games per day from April 1st through April 5th with 13 MLB clubs in action.

The regular season daily game schedule will start on opening day.

The 10 game schedule will lead into ESPN+’s regular season daily game slate. This starts with opening day, April 7th.

There will be two appearances by the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and also appearances by the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

The MLB Spring Training presented by Camping World schedule will open today at 1 p.m. Eastern.

The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets. At 4 p.m. the White Sox will host the Oakland Athletics.

Regular season games scheduled for the month of April will be announced in the coming days.

The Schedule:

Fri, Apr. 1 1 p.m. New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals

4 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox

Sat, Apr. 2 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees

3 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Sun, Apr. 3 1 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

9 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Mon, Apr. 4 1 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees

4 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs

Tue, Apr. 5 1 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox

9 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels