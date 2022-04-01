“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Jake Gyllenhaal, The Kardashians and More to Appear Week of April 4th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 4th-8th:

Monday, April 4 Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ( Ambulance ) Eiza González ( Ambulance ) Musical Guests alt-J

Tuesday, April 5 Idris Elba ( Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ) Lamorne Morris ( Woke Musical Guests The Regrettes

Wednesday, April 6 The Kardashians ( The Kardashians Rob Gronkowski ( Kids’ Choice Awards )

Thursday, April 7 Jason Segel ( Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty ) Diane Kruger ( Swimming With Sharks ) Musical Guest Bonnie Raitt

Friday, April 8 TBD



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.