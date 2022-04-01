“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Jake Gyllenhaal, The Kardashians and More to Appear Week of April 4th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 4th-8th:
- Monday, April 4
- Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Ambulance)
- Eiza González (Ambulance)
- Musical Guests alt-J
- Tuesday, April 5
- Idris Elba (Sonic the Hedgehog 2)
- Lamorne Morris (Woke)
- Musical Guests The Regrettes
- Wednesday, April 6
- The Kardashians (The Kardashians)
- Rob Gronkowski (Kids’ Choice Awards)
- Thursday, April 7
- Jason Segel (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)
- Diane Kruger (Swimming With Sharks)
- Musical Guest Bonnie Raitt
- Friday, April 8
- TBD
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.