“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Jake Gyllenhaal, The Kardashians and More to Appear Week of April 4th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 4th-8th:

  • Monday, April 4
    • Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Ambulance)
    • Eiza González (Ambulance)
    • Musical Guests alt-J
  • Tuesday, April 5
    • Idris Elba (Sonic the Hedgehog 2)
    • Lamorne Morris (Woke)
    • Musical Guests The Regrettes
  • Wednesday, April 6
    • The Kardashians (The Kardashians)
    • Rob Gronkowski (Kids’ Choice Awards)
  • Thursday, April 7
    • Jason Segel (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)
    • Diane Kruger (Swimming With Sharks)
    • Musical Guest Bonnie Raitt
  • Friday, April 8
    • TBD

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.