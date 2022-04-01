Temporary Final Payment Extension on Select Disney Magic Europe Sailings

If you have any Disney Cruise Line vacation coming up on the Disney Magic, check here to see if you are affected.

What's Happening:

For select sailings on the Disney Magic, Disney Cruise Line is extending final payment until 30 days prior to sailing for guests booked in an unrestricted stateroom category.

Disney Cruise Line will be further relaxing cruise cancellation fees schedule for select Disney Magic sailings. This is as they wait for clarification on requirements to visit the ports included on these itineraries.

Email Sent to Guests:

All of us at Disney Cruise Line hope you and your family are staying well. We want to let you know we’ve further modified our final payment policies for select sailings aboard the Disney Magic as we wait for clarification on the requirements to visit the ports included on these itineraries.

For sailings aboard the Disney Magic beginning on June 4, 2022 through June 27, 2022, we are extending final payment until 30 days prior to sailing for Guests booked in unrestricted stateroom categories. This means that Guests on these sailings who have not yet reached their final payment due date can wait until up to 30 days prior to sailing to pay for their cruise vacation. Onboard cruise activities can be scheduled within your Castaway Club booking window once final payment is received.

In addition, we are further relaxing our cruise cancellation fee schedule for the select Disney Magic sailings mentioned above.

Impacted 2022 sailings where the final payment deadline is reduced to 30 days from sailing include:

6/4 – 6-Night Mediterranean Cruise from Barcelona ending in Civitavecchia (Rome)

6/10 – 8-Night Mediterranean with Greek Isles Cruise from Civitavecchia (Rome)

6/18 – 9-Night Mediterranean with Greek Isles Cruise from Civitavecchia (Rome)

6/27 – 9-Night Mediterranean with Greek Isles Cruise from Civitavecchia (Rome)

Cruises 1 to 5 Nights (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms):

30 days or more: No fee

29 – 15 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest

14 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest

Cruises 6 Nights or More (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms):

Days Prior to Vacation Commencement Date: Fee Amount

30 days or more: No fee

29 – 15 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest

14 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest

Suites and Concierge Staterooms:

Days Prior to Vacation Commencement Date: Fee Amount

30 days or more: Deposit per Guest

29 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest

Categories with Restrictions:

Reservations for Inside, Outside, or Verandah Categories with Restrictions Remain non refundable and non transferable.

