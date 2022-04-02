Join the LP Team for Disneyland’s Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt

As part of the fun of the Spring season, Disneyland Resort has brought back the festive Easter Eggstravaganza, allowing guests to find Easter Eggs emblazoned with characters throughout the Disneyland Resort, and the LP team was on scene to participate which you can watch in the video below!

What’s Happening:

Taking place March 31st through April 17th, 2022, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort will be able to participate in a special egg hunt throughout the resort property by purchasing a game board and stickers for $9.99 at select locations, with three different game boards available: Disneyland, Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney

Recently, our very own Alex decided to partake in the Eggstravaganza at Disney California Adventure which you can watch above. Spoilers, he does reveal the locations of the hidden eggs.

Though, it doesn’t matter because whether you find all the eggs or not, you can return your game board to collect a prize, which is one of the six collectible eggs.

Redemption locations for the game boards include Plaza Point at Disneyland Park, Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure Park, and Disney’s Pin Traders and World of Disney at Downtown Disney District while supplies last.

There is a limit of six game boards per person and participants have until April 30th to turn in their board for a prize. To participate in either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park, guests must have a valid admission ticket and a park reservation.