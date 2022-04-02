Health and Safety Protocols for Upcoming Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy Sailings

If you have a Disney cruise booked on either the Disney Dream or the Disney Fantasy between the dates of June 3rd and July 9th, you should be receiving SeaMails about the current and latest safety protocols.

What's Happening:

Guests that are booked on these specific sailings are allowed to modify their sail date or cancel without any Disney cancellation fee by April 15th. They share that travel professional commissions will be recalled for any canceled bookings on these sailings.

You can always go to the Disney Cruise Line Know Before You Go page

The SeaMail:

Dear [Guest Who Booked with a Travel Agent],

All of us at Disney Cruise Line hope you and your family are staying well. We are reaching out with important updated information about your sailing.

As we welcome Guests aboard our ships, promoting the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority. We have resumed sailing in a gradual, phased approach that emphasizes multiple layers of health and safety measures, developed considering guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other medical experts.

COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements:

Currently, Disney Cruise Line continues to require all vaccine-eligible Guests (based on U.S. eligibility requirements) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing, as defined by the CDC. This is a requirement for all Guests (U.S. and international) ages 5 and older.

In consideration of guidance from the CDC and the World Health Organization, Disney Cruise Line accepts the following vaccine types: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Novavax, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

The CDC defines fully vaccinated as 14 days after receiving:

a single-dose of an accepted 1-dose vaccine

the second dose of an accepted 2-dose vaccine

the full series of an active (not placebo) COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.-based AstraZeneca or Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trials

the second dose of any “mix-and-match” combination of accepted COVID-19 vaccines (administered at least 17 days apart)

Pre-Trip COVID-19 Testing:

Guests who are not vaccine-eligible, because of age, must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date. Guests 4 years of age and under must complete these testing requirements.

The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted. Disney Cruise Line has secured a special rate of $98.33 per PCR test (which includes a 3.5% processing fee) through our third-party vendor, Inspire Diagnostics. Guests may also obtain their test from any independent testing supplier.

Safe Passage website, by Inspire Diagnostics:

In order to sail, all Guests (adults and children, regardless of age) must upload their proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results on the Safe Passage website by Inspire Diagnostics. A parent or legal guardian will need to use their own account to provide this information on behalf of minors. To learn more about how to provide proof of your negative COVID-19 test result, please visit Before Leaving Home: Know Before You Go.

After appropriate documents have been uploaded and reviewed by Inspire, Guests should see the words “Clear to Arrive” in the Pre-Sail Screening section when they log into their Safe Passage account before arriving at the port.

It is also recommended that Guests bring a copy of their proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 PCR test result with them to the port. If you have any questions about your Safe Passage registration or status, please contact Inspire Diagnostics at 877-250-5132.

Embarkation COVID-19 Testing:

In consideration of guidance from the CDC, all Guests (regardless of age and vaccination status) are required to take a COVID-19 test (paid for by Disney Cruise Line and administered by Inspire Diagnostics) at the terminal before boarding. Guests with positive COVID-19 test results—as well as those sharing the same stateroom and their close contacts—will be denied boarding.

Face Coverings:

Face coverings are not required for Guests outdoors while on board the ship and at designated locations on Castaway Cay. Face coverings will be optional in most indoor locations throughout the ship.

Guests under 5 years of age who are currently ineligible to be vaccinated will be required to wear face coverings in Youth Activity spaces and in the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Face coverings are required on motorcoach transportation and in the cruise terminal and may be required in ports of call based on local government requirements.

Debarkation Day COVID-19 Antigen Testing:

All unvaccinated Guests on 5-night and longer sailings are required to take a COVID-19 antigen test (paid for by Disney Cruise Line) on the ship the day before debarking.

Online Check-in:

You must complete Online Check-in beginning 30 days prior to your sailing. You will need to submit the required documents as well as select a Port Arrival Time. All Guests, including our Platinum Castaway Club Guests, will need to select a Port Arrival Time.

Please be aware that Guests will not be permitted at the terminal or in parking areas before their scheduled arrival time. Guests who arrive early will be asked to return at their scheduled arrival time, and Guests arriving after their scheduled time may be delayed and asked to wait behind those arriving at their scheduled time. Online Check-in can be completed or modified up to one day prior to sailing.

After completing Online Check-in, you will receive a Port Arrival Form by email. Bring this with you to the port to expedite your arrival.

As our health and safety protocols and operational guidelines are subject to change, please visit the Know Before You Go section of our website for the latest information and answers to many frequently asked questions.

Guests booked on the Disney Dream or Disney Fantasy June 3, 2022 through July 9, 2022 may modify their sail date or cancel their sailing without any Disney-imposed cancellation fees by their travel agent by April 15, 2022.

Please note that change fees and cancellation fees imposed by third-party suppliers, such as airlines and hotels, as well as travel insurance, are not refundable.

Refunds will be processed back to the original form of payment.

Standard cancellation policies and terms and conditions apply for any cancellation or modification requests received on or after April 16, 2022.