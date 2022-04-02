Check out Laughing Place’s New Video Series Featuring Relaxing Scenes Perfect for Studying, Sleeping, Working and More!

Do you work from home or an office and long to visit the parks of Walt Disney World and beyond? Do you play background noise when falling asleep or working?

LaughingPlace.com is introducing a new series of videos on our YouTube channel that showcase solid blocks of time with a steady shot and noise perfect for screens when working, sleeping, or otherwise just trying to relax! Dubbed “SerenLP,” a play on the word “Serenity,” we keep our camera in one spot at some of our favorite spots in the parks, whether they be obvious places like say, the fountains of the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT, or smaller spot that many overlook, like a detail in the queue of an attraction!

Be sure to like and subscribe to be notified when more of this wonderful new series debuts! Until then, enjoy the first entries in our new series below!

Pirates Of The Caribbean Queue Display

It’s a dark and stormy night on the waters of the Caribbean, but this ship in the distance can weather the howling wind and rain!

While we predict more angles of the popular EPCOT location, this video focuses on one of the windows looking into the Coral Reef of Seabase at EPCOT’s The Seas With Nemo and Friends.

Canada Waterfalls

Natural white noise is one of the most relaxing sounds one can enjoy, especially when it's from water cascading down a raging waterfall. Enjoy this scenic loop of a quiet corner of EPCOT’s Canada Pavilion where the sounds of the waterfall overpower everything else in the area.

World Showcase Lagoon (From France)

Enjoy the pleasant view of World Showcase Lagoon and the Promenade from the France Pavilion, complete with the Harmonious screens celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World and the passing Friendships.

Sunset on the Skyliner

Filmed from the new expansion of EPCOT’s France pavilion, enjoy the beautiful colors of the sky over the newest transportation method at Walt Disney World as they take off (and land) at the EPCOT station at International Gateway!

Keep checking back to the Laughing Place YouTube page for more of these fun videos from different locations and remember to like and subscribe to be notified whenever these and any of our other content debuts!