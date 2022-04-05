2022 Department of Defense Warrior Game to Take Place at ESPN Wide World of Sports This August

The 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, hosted by the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort from August 19-28th.

What’s Happening:

The annual event, first held in 2010, celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members.

Hundreds of elite-athletes, including those from international allied nations, will compete in adaptive sporting events such as wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, and sitting volleyball among others during the games.

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, donated for use and serving as a Warrior Games venue for the first time, is a 220-acre facility that features multiple indoor and outdoor competition sites that previously hosted the 2016 Invictus Games.

This award-winning complex combines the spirit of sports with Disney magic, making it the perfect host venue for this year’s events. The DoD Warrior Games was scheduled to take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in 2021 but was canceled due to COVID concerns.

The Warrior Games serve to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by providing them exposure to adaptive sports.

Military Paralympic adaptive sports programs help wounded service members and veterans build strength and endurance and draw inspiration from their teammates.

Participation in the Warrior Games represents the culmination of a service member’s involvement in an adaptive sports program and demonstrates the incredible potential of wounded warriors through competitive sports.

The 2022 Warrior Games will once again be open to the public, welcoming the community and the world to be a part of the excitement and support these heroes.

What They’re Saying:

General Paul Funk II, commander of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command: “On behalf of the U.S. Army, we are truly honored to host the Department of Defense 2022 Warrior Games,” “Our incredible Warrior-Athletes have overcome tremendous obstacles and we are excited to watch their resiliency and dedication in action. They represent the very best of our Nation.”

Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort: “These courageous service members, injured during their military duty, have demonstrated their resilience and an ability to overcome unthinkable obstacles,” “They are the truest definition of the warrior’s spirit, and we are honored to welcome them to the Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports this summer.”

