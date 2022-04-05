When guests visit Disney's Animal Kingdom, you know that there will be so many exciting things all around you. There is so much entertainment for the entire family to enjoy, from "Festival of the Lion King" to the new show added for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, "Disney KiteTails." There are some updates when it comes to these shows from Disney Parks Blog.

What's Happening:

Since Disney KiteTails debuted, it has been entertaining guests with music, color, and, of course, kites.

Some of these kites are as large as 30 feet long, and you are able to see some of your favorite characters such as Simba, Baloo, and more.

In time for summer, they are shifting focus, so guests we'll be able to experience Disney KiteTails from anywhere around Discovery River Lagoon with shorter and more frequent performances throughout the day.

Between Disney KiteTails performances, the Discovery River will come alive with a Character Flotilla.

You will see high energy boats fill the waters throughout the park with EARidescent 50th anniversary moments and characters, including Mickey and friends, which will happen several times a day.

There have been rumors going around that more elements of the Festival of the Lion King will be returning.

It's true, the Tumble Monkeys will be back with their acrobatic talents this summer.

Not only that, but the show’s iconic birds will once again soar above the stage.

Also opening soon, Mickey & Minnie at Adventurers Outpost and take in the newly updated "Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond". Mickey will be excited to see you.

More will be announced about this coming soon.