Petunia Pickle Bottom is continuing their Disney collaboration and has introduced a new pattern inspired by the first Disney Princess, Snow White! Titled Enchanted Forest, this collection showcases a wistful Snow surrounded by brightly colored flowers to remind fans why she’s the fairest of all.

Another Disney Princess has been selected as the featured character on Petunia Pickle Bottom’s line of diaper bags and accessories designed for parents on the go.

The bags and backpacks with the new pattern—Snow White’s Enchanted Forest—feature a dark navy background and light interior (starring the Seven Dwarfs), while the accessory items have the light colored pattern.

The collection includes eight styles, four bags, and four travel accessories: Method Backpack District Backpack Meta Backpack Criss-Cross Sling Packing Cube Set Pacifier Porter Bottle Butler Travel Train Case

Method Backpack Diaper Bag in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $169

Wide top opening with zipped closure

2 felt lined, zippered pockets

3 interior pockets for wipes case, changing pad, diapers and extra organization + a zippered pocket

4 exterior pockets

Detachable slide wallet with 3 slots for cards

Top grab-handle

15” W x 15.7” H x 6.7” D

District Backpack in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $164

4-piece set includes backpack, packing cube, changing pad, drawstring bottle holder and integrated stroller clips

Spacious interior with 2 pockets for organization

Insulated front pocket with wipe-able, PEVA Antimicrobial lining

Coordinated, removable bottle holder with drawstring to securely close and carry

Removable, washable changing pad

Packing cubes, drawstring bottle holder, and changing pad: machine-washable fabric in a coordinating microprint

14.2” H x 15” w x 7.5” D

Meta Backpack Diaper Bag in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $179

Front zippered pocket

Felt-lined back pocket

Hidden insulated bottle pocket

2 interior mesh pockets for small items

Padded interior tech pocket

Top grab handle

Trolley sleeve for easy travels

Includes washable changing pad

Compatible with elements of the Inter-Mix system, including the Grid Caddy and Pixels

Dimensions: 13.4" W x 13.8" H x 6.7" D

Criss-Cross Sling in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $69

Spacious main compartment with zip closure

Insulated zippered front pocket

Lined pocket on back

Adjustable straps to custom-fit sling for wear crossbody from left-to-right or right-to-left

Wear 3 ways: on back, on front, on shoulder

Dimensions: 7.9” W x 11” H x 3.9” D

Adjustable strap length: 33" – 52"

Packing Cube Set in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $42

Packing Cube Set includes 2 Mini Pixels, 1 Midi Pixel, and 1 Cool Pixel

Cool Pixel carries snacks with an insulated, antimicrobial PEVA interior

Each piece features top or side grab handles

Machine washable

Midi Pixel: 5.5" W x 3.3" H x 5.5" D

Mini Pixel: 5.5" W x 3.3" H x 2.4" D

Cool Pixel: 5.5" W x 5.1" H x 5.5" D

Pacifier Porter in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $18

Holds 2+ pacifiers

Secure zip-top closure

Easy-to-clean and machine-washable

Attaches to diaper bag via top clip for easy access and carrying

2.5” W x 2.5” H x 2.5” D

Bottle Butler in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $22

Holds 1 large bottle or sippy cup, or 2 smaller bottles

Secure, side-zip closure

Easy-to-clean and machine-washable

Attaches to diaper bag via top clip for easy access and carrying

3” W x 7.75 x 2.75” D

Travel Train Case in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $44

Spacious interior with 6 open pockets for organization

Additional interior zippered pocket on lid

9.4” W x 6.3” W x 5.7” D

