Petunia Pickle Bottom is continuing their Disney collaboration and has introduced a new pattern inspired by the first Disney Princess, Snow White! Titled Enchanted Forest, this collection showcases a wistful Snow surrounded by brightly colored flowers to remind fans why she’s the fairest of all.
What’s Happening:
- Another Disney Princess has been selected as the featured character on Petunia Pickle Bottom’s line of diaper bags and accessories designed for parents on the go.
- The bags and backpacks with the new pattern—Snow White’s Enchanted Forest—feature a dark navy background and light interior (starring the Seven Dwarfs), while the accessory items have the light colored pattern.
- The collection includes eight styles, four bags, and four travel accessories:
- Method Backpack
- District Backpack
- Meta Backpack
- Criss-Cross Sling
- Packing Cube Set
- Pacifier Porter
- Bottle Butler
- Travel Train Case
- Snow White’s Enchanted Forest collection is available now on the Petunia Pickle Bottom website. Prices range from $18-$179.
- Links to individual items can be found below.
Method Backpack Diaper Bag in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $169
- Wide top opening with zipped closure
- 2 felt lined, zippered pockets
- 3 interior pockets for wipes case, changing pad, diapers and extra organization + a zippered pocket
- 4 exterior pockets
- Detachable slide wallet with 3 slots for cards
- Top grab-handle
- 15” W x 15.7” H x 6.7” D
District Backpack in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $164
- 4-piece set includes backpack, packing cube, changing pad, drawstring bottle holder and integrated stroller clips
- Spacious interior with 2 pockets for organization
- Insulated front pocket with wipe-able, PEVA Antimicrobial lining
- Coordinated, removable bottle holder with drawstring to securely close and carry
- Removable, washable changing pad
- Packing cubes, drawstring bottle holder, and changing pad: machine-washable fabric in a coordinating microprint
- 14.2” H x 15” w x 7.5” D
Meta Backpack Diaper Bag in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $179
- Front zippered pocket
- Felt-lined back pocket
- Hidden insulated bottle pocket
- 2 interior mesh pockets for small items
- Padded interior tech pocket
- Top grab handle
- Trolley sleeve for easy travels
- Includes washable changing pad
- Compatible with elements of the Inter-Mix system, including the Grid Caddy and Pixels
- Dimensions: 13.4" W x 13.8" H x 6.7" D
Criss-Cross Sling in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $69
- Spacious main compartment with zip closure
- Insulated zippered front pocket
- Lined pocket on back
- Adjustable straps to custom-fit sling for wear crossbody from left-to-right or right-to-left
- Wear 3 ways: on back, on front, on shoulder
- Dimensions: 7.9” W x 11” H x 3.9” D
- Adjustable strap length: 33" – 52"
Packing Cube Set in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $42
- Packing Cube Set includes 2 Mini Pixels, 1 Midi Pixel, and 1 Cool Pixel
- Cool Pixel carries snacks with an insulated, antimicrobial PEVA interior
- Each piece features top or side grab handles
- Machine washable
- Midi Pixel: 5.5" W x 3.3" H x 5.5" D
- Mini Pixel: 5.5" W x 3.3" H x 2.4" D
- Cool Pixel: 5.5" W x 5.1" H x 5.5" D
Pacifier Porter in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $18
- Holds 2+ pacifiers
- Secure zip-top closure
- Easy-to-clean and machine-washable
- Attaches to diaper bag via top clip for easy access and carrying
- 2.5” W x 2.5” H x 2.5” D
Bottle Butler in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $22
- Holds 1 large bottle or sippy cup, or 2 smaller bottles
- Secure, side-zip closure
- Easy-to-clean and machine-washable
- Attaches to diaper bag via top clip for easy access and carrying
- 3” W x 7.75 x 2.75” D
Travel Train Case in Disney's Snow White's Enchanted Forest – $44
- Spacious interior with 6 open pockets for organization
- Additional interior zippered pocket on lid
- 9.4” W x 6.3” W x 5.7” D
More Petunia Pickle Bottom:
- If you love these styles there are even more magical Disney options! Check out Disney Princesses offerings inspired by Ariel and Cinderella, or a pattern starring several royal ladies including Belle and Tiana.
- For fans of the Hundred Acre Wood, there’s a Playful Pooh collection that’s cute and practical.