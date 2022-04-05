Tahj Mowry Joins the Cast of “The Muppets Mayhem” Coming to Disney+

According to Variety, actor Tahj Mowry, known as the titular Smart Guy in the late 90s comedy of the same name, will star in the upcoming Disney+ Muppet series, The Muppets Mayhem.

What’s Happening:

Mowry is set to star in The Muppets Mayhem opposite previously announced co-star Lilly Singh.

opposite previously announced co-star Lilly Singh. Mowry will play Gary “Moog” Moogowski. Described as a lovably awkward die-hard superfan of the band, he loyally follows them from gig to gig. Moog is an avid audiophile who knows his way around a mixing board. Since he is a walking encyclopedia of the band, he’s often able to offer advice or guidance to Nora (Lilly Singh) when she’s having trouble wrangling, communicating with or even understanding them. As Moog continues to work closely with Nora, he begins to hope that maybe she’ll see him less as a goofy sidekick and more as a leading man.

About The Muppets Mayhem:

After 45 years of rockin’ out, The Electric Mayhem goes on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.

The series was developed by Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes based on characters created by Jim Henson. It is written by Adam F. Goldberg ( The Goldbergs The Muppets , Muppets Haunted Mansion

, The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC