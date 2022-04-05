Toy Story Hotel Opens To Tokyo Disney Resort Guests

Earlier today, the new Toy Story Hotel at the Tokyo Disney Resort opened its doors, allowing guests to stay at the 5th on-site hotel, and the first moderate-class resort at the destination.

What’s Happening:

The 595 room, 11 story, Toy Story Hotel has opened at the Tokyo Disney Resort, marking the first moderate-class resort at the Tokyo Disney Resort, and the 5th Disney Resort at the property.

Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel joins the three deluxe resorts – Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Resort and Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta – and value resort Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel to become the fifth official hotel at Tokyo Disney Resort.

The Toy Story Hotel is conveniently located across the street from Bayside Station on the Disney Resort Line monorail.

Walt Disney Imagineering and Pixar Animation Studios collaborated on the design to make guests feel as if they are shrunk to toy-size and are welcomed as “honorary toys.” As the story goes, Andy has assembled this toy hotel so that his toys have a place to stay and play while he is away at Cowboy Camp.

In the front plaza area of the hotel is Slinky Dog Park, celebrating the fun and joy of playing with toys. Guests will discover oversized toy action figures of Jessie and Buzz Lightyear, nearly 12 feet tall, standing on an enormous Slinky Dog game board.

Guest rooms at the new resort stick to the overall theme and are reminiscent of Andy’s own bedroom, with the iconic cloud motif adorning the walls. The television set is a giant Etch-A-Sketch.

Inside the lobby, guests will find slot cars racing on tracks overhead, a giant Bo Peep game board on the ceiling, puzzle pieces used to decorate the floor, colorful furniture and more. Off the lobby is Gift Planet, a merchandise location overseen by the Aliens, where guests may purchase unique Toy Story Hotel merchandise.

The bright colors and theming continue through the elevator areas and guest corridors. The hotel has two wings. One side is themed to Buzz Lightyear and the other is themed to Woody’s Roundup.

Guests can dine at the Lotso Garden Café, themed to the strawberry-scented villain from Toy Story 3. This buffet-style restaurant serves delicious food, including desserts inspired by the films, and guests will enjoy eating in the dining area with murals depicting Lotso raising fruits and vegetables.

Facing Tokyo Bay in the back of the hotel, and accessible from behind the lobby, guests will climb stairs past an oversized Hamm operating a toy crane hoisting his Alien friends and enter Toy Friends Square. This area celebrates the beauty, wonder and importance of friendship. Here they will encounter oversized figures of Woody and Bo Peep, Bo’s three-headed sheep, Wheezy the singing penguin, and several other favorite toys.

The Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel is now open for guests to enjoy at the Tokyo Disney Resort.