Enjoy EPCOT’s Canada Pavilion Streams and Back Ground Music

If you are wishing that you could be at EPCOT right now, here is a little taste of EPCOT you can enjoy from your own home. Enjoy this one hour video of the calming stream and garden of EPCOT Canada Pavilion at Walt Disney World. There will be an hour loop of music and beautiful scenes of the iconic building in the background.

About Canada Pavilion:

Turn right into World Showcase to find the Canada Pavilion, which features the Rockies, Furriers and Trappers, and Indians.

This land is full of beautiful gardens, mountains, and a 30 foot waterfall that forms part of the beautiful landscape of Canada.

In January of 2020, Canada Far and Wide, a Circle-Vision 360 film , opened. This features narrators Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy.

If you're looking for a quick bite, then Refreshment Port will be perfect for you. This is a counter-serve option that offers ice cream, coffee, and snacks.

There are musical groups that perform on the outdoor stage periodically throughout the week.

This used to be where guests could find Off Kilter, but they were retired at the end of 2014 . This was a disappointment to many because they were very popular.

If you're traveling with kids, then you can go to the Kidcot Fun Stops. EPCOT passports are a fun way for kids to get stamps for each pavilion around World Showcase.

There’s shopping available too. At Trading Post and Northwest Mercantile, they'll have that perfect gift from Canada that you've been looking for. There's even maple syrup and lumberjack shirts.