Hockey East Has announced a Six Year Media Rights Agreement with ESPN and ESPN+

Hockey East has announced a six-year media rights agreement with both ESPN and ESPN+. This is brought to us by ESPN Press Room.
What's Happening:
- Hockey East has reached a six-year media agreement with both ESPN and ESPN+.
- Beginning in the fall and continuing through the 2027-28 season, the agreement will include 21 NCAA Division I teams from both men's and women's leagues.
- The agreement will include 300 games annually, and all of those games will be available on ESPN+.
- Three games on ESPNU will be featured each season.
- "Hockey East is delighted to begin an exciting and comprehensive digital and linear partnership with ESPN," said Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf. "By placing the top collegiate hockey conference on the ‘Home of Hockey,’ Hockey East can now provide our fans with the premier live-viewing experience in all sports and allow the league to showcase the stories of our student athletes both on and off the ice."
- The agreement will include all men's and women's home games throughout the season as well as postseason tournaments.
- The Hockey East Women’s Tournament Championship will be televised on the ESPN network.
- "ESPN is proud to add exclusive rights to Hockey East, one of the sport’s premier conferences, to our ever-growing lineup of top-level hockey leagues and events," said Dan Margulis, senior director of programming, ESPN. "With half of the over 300 games annually dedicated to women’s hockey, we are very excited to help grow the sport across ESPN platforms."
- This agreement further solidifies ESPN and ESPN+'s commitment to televise hockey across their streaming platforms.
- The NHL, ECAC, and the NCAA men's and women’s Frozen Four championship events are already televised.
- Since they cover more than 1,000 NHL games this season, ESPN+ is becoming known as the new "Home of Hockey."
- Every game from the Premier Hockey Federation has been streamed, which is over 350 games.