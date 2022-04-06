Port Everglades Will Be Receiving a Magical Makeover

Port Everglades Terminal is going to get a Disney makeover. Local 10 provided us with this information.

What's Happening:

Disney Cruise Line is a popular vacation option for many families all over the world.

If you're going to be sailing with Captain Mickey, they will sail into a brand new magical theme terminal at Port Everglades next fall.

On Tuesday, the Broward County Commission approved a new Port Everglades design for a project with Disney Cruise Line.

In a press release, "the Broward Commission named Bermello, Ajamil & Partners as the design service that will complete the Disney makeover for Terminal 4 at the port."

"Disney is known for its remarkable creativity worldwide. I’m sure this new terminal will reflect the magical Disney experience for travelers. We are certainly very happy and complimented that Disney Cruise Line will be sailing from our Port Everglades," said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine.

The company has yet to create their design inside or outside of the terminal, but the project is said to be completed in the fall of 2023.

Disney Cruise Line is heading to the South Florida Port as part of their 15-year partnership beginning next fall.

With all of these new additions, it is expected to bring more than 1,100 local jobs to Port Everglades as well as 12.3 million in state and local taxes. This is according to Martin Associates which is a highly recognized maritime research company.

The original home for Disney Cruise Line is Port Canaveral, which is located in Central Florida.