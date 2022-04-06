Spookley the Square Pumpkin to Celebrate Easter with Two New Shorts

Spookley the Square Pumpkin and his Holiday Hill Farm friends are returning to the screen in two brand new Easter and Spring themed shorts!
What’s Happening:
- Spookley co-stars with JellyBean the Easter Chick in a live-action puppet show and animated music video premiering April 8th.
- Spookley the Square Pumpkin and his Holiday Hill Farm friends will star in two brand new shorts:
- The Spookley Easter Show (12 min) – the group presents an Easter-themed variety show. Backstage they busily prepare for the Holiday Hill Farm egg decorating contest as Spookley helps figure out how to pick a contest winner without hurting anyone's feelings.
- What A Colorful Day! (2 min) – Spookley and JellyBean sing about the beautiful Spring colors of Holiday Hill Farm.
- What A Colorful Day! begins airing in rotation April 8th on Disney Junior and will be available that same day on Disney Junior YouTube and in DisneyNOW. It will then be available on the Official Spookley YouTube channel on April 10th.
- The Spookley Easter Show will debut April 8th on DisneyNOW and on the Official Spookley YouTube channel.
- These new shorts are the latest in a series of Holiday Hill Farm celebrations that began with Halloween (2021) and will continue to roll out throughout the year. Also in the works is a new 45-minute Holiday Hill Farm animated holiday special, Spookley and the Unbreakable Egg, that will feature Spookley and JellyBean.