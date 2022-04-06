Spookley the Square Pumpkin to Celebrate Easter with Two New Shorts

Spookley the Square Pumpkin and his Holiday Hill Farm friends are returning to the screen in two brand new Easter and Spring themed shorts!

What’s Happening:

Spookley co-stars with JellyBean the Easter Chick in a live-action puppet show and animated music video premiering April 8th.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin and his Holiday Hill Farm friends will star in two brand new shorts:

(12 min) – the group presents an Easter-themed variety show. Backstage they busily prepare for the Holiday Hill Farm egg decorating contest as Spookley helps figure out how to pick a contest winner without hurting anyone's feelings. What A Colorful Day! (2 min) – Spookley and JellyBean sing about the beautiful Spring colors of Holiday Hill Farm.