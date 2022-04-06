Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley Reveals More Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Images

With the official opening date for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT now confirmed for May 27th, 2022, Disney has really ramped up promotion for the attraction, including many images from within. Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley showcased some new never-before-seen images on his Instagram account today.

The lesser seen backside of the Nova Corps Starblaster.

The Lightning Lane touchpoints are specifically themed to the attraction.

This image is from inside the queue.

This week, we had the opportunity to share the opening date for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as May 27th at EPCOT! I am so excited to get to share with you all the hard work and pure child-like fun our Imagineering team has put into this attraction. The experience will be unlike any other and we can’t wait to share this story and these characters with all of you soon.

One of my favorite aspects of this attraction is the broad range of design elements throughout the entire pavilion, from the massive scale of the Starblaster out front to the unique EPCOT icon designed for the pavilion. There is so much more to share, but that will come soon 😊 For now, mark your calendars and make your plans to save the galaxy… AGAIN!

I am looking forward to opening the Wonders of Xandar pavilion for Guests this Memorial Day Weekend!