“White Fox #1” Launches Today on Marvel Unlimited

White Fox #1 launches today, April 6th on Marvel Unlimited! Written by Alyssa Wong, with art by Bruno Oliveira and colorist Andres Mossa, the four-part series follows Ami Han, also known as White Fox, last of the mystical shape-shifting Kumiho.

What’s Happening:

In issue #1, White Fox has been running herself ragged, obsessed with solving the mystery surrounding sword master’s death. But her old friend desperately needs her help; Seoul has a secret supernatural community – and they’re under attack.

Ami Han is White Fox, last of the mystical shape-shifting Kumiho! After her mother was murdered, Ami forged her own path fighting injustice. Now another murderer stalks the streets of Seoul’s hidden supernatural community. What revelations about White Fox’s past will the hunt for the killer reveal?

White Fox #1 is available on Marvel Unlimited, now

What They’re Saying: