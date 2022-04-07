LEGOLAND California Gets Ready To Debut New LEGO Ferrari Build and Race Attraction

LEGOLAND California is set to debut a new LEGO Ferrari build and race attraction featuring cutting edge digital race technology this May.

What’s Happening:

Let’s get ready to race! LEGO bricks, wheels, tracks and a digital raceway are being put in place at a record pace as LEGOLAND California Resort prepares to open its newest attraction, LEGO Ferrari Build and Race on May 12, 2022. Inspired by the world’s most recognizable luxury sports cars brand Ferrari, the new attraction features technology guests have never experienced at any other LEGOLAND theme park in the world.

bricks, wheels, tracks and a digital raceway are being put in place at a record pace as LEGOLAND California Resort prepares to open its newest attraction, LEGO Ferrari Build and Race on May 12, 2022. Inspired by the world’s most recognizable luxury sports cars brand Ferrari, the new attraction features technology guests have never experienced at any other LEGOLAND theme park in the world. Designed by Dimensional Innovations, a leader in creating immersive and engaging experiences, LEGO Ferrari Build and Race features cutting-edge digital racing technology. Through the use of aerodynamic image analysis, guests will be able to take their LEGO constructed race car, scan it and digitally race it in an effort to capture the fastest lap time. Once the vehicle is scanned, guests will be able to digitally customize and modify their LEGO car’s engine size, tire specs, power and aerodynamics, plus personalize their license plate and even add stickers.

The excitement doesn’t stop there as racers will have to adapt to the racecourse conditions as they change in real time and include such variables as weather, air temp, track temp, humidity and wind speed. Using a touch pad to control their cars and a boost button to add extra acceleration to pass competitors and speed through straightaways, racers will have three laps to set their fastest time. Families will also be able to join in the fun by viewing overhead monitors that will provide a bird’s eye view of the action. Leaderboards will be on display showcasing the status of current races and highlighting top performers of the day.

LEGO Ferrari Build and Race places guests in the driver’s seat as they use their creativity and imagination to build, test and race. Build and Race will be included in the price of admission to LEGOLAND California Resort.

What They’re Saying: