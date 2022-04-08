El Capitan Theatre Adds Screenings of “WALL-E” and “Sleeping Beauty” To April Lineup:

The landmark El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California has added two animated classics to their April lineup, showcasing both Sleeping Beauty and WALL-E later in the month.

What’s Happening:

The historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood has added two classic features to it’s programming throughout the month, adding screenings of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Sleeping Beauty and Pixar Animation Studios’ WALL-E to the theater’s schedule.

From Friday April 15th through Sunday, April 17th, fans can enjoy Walt Disney's adaptation of the classic fairy tale, Sleeping Beauty on the big screen.

After a beautiful princess, Aurora, is born in to royalty everyone gathers to exchange gifts. Everything is perfectly fine until an unwanted guest appears, Maleficent. Maleficent casts a spell on the young princess and announces that she will die by pricking her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel before sunset on her 16th birthday.

There are multiple screenings each day of the classic film, which can be found alongside the opportunity to purchase tickets on the theater’s official website here.

Celebrating Earth Day, Pixar Animation Studios’ WALL-E will hit the screen at the landmark theater on Friday April 22nd through Sunday, April 24th. There are multiple showtimes throughout each day. Find out your showtime and get your tickets at the official theater website here.

What if mankind had to leave Earth and somebody forgot to turn the last robot off? After hundreds of years doing what he was built for, WALL•E discovers a new purpose in life when he meets a sleek search robot named EVE. EVE comes to realize that WALL•E has inadvertently stumbled upon the key to the planet's future, and races back to space to report to the humans. Meanwhile, WALL•E chases EVE across the galaxy and sets into motion one of the most imaginative adventures ever brought to the big screen.