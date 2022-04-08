Kermit the Frog Celebrates Earth Month at EPCOT

April is officially Earth Month and Walt Disney World wants it to be celebrated. It brings awareness to what we can do to make a difference in making this world a better place. Kermit the Frog shared a special message on the Disney Parks Twitter.

What's Happening:

You can see Kermit the Frog standing in front of Spaceship Earth EPCOT

He says, "Wow, Spaceship Earth, it's so beautiful, but just one thing…"

He presses a button and something magical happens to Spaceship Earth.

It shines bright with beautiful green lights that will light up the entire area.

Kermit the Frog says, "The Earth, let's keep it green. This Earth Month and everyday because it's a lot easier being green if we all work together."

Spaceship Earth is also powered efficiently with 100% LED lighting.

You can see the video below.

When green is all there is to be, who’s better to celebrate Earth Month with at EPCOT than @KermitTheFrog himself! 🌎 #DisneyPlanetPossible pic.twitter.com/eZyGWlaQXt — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 8, 2022

Other Ways to Celebrate:

At Disney's Animal Kingdom

Both Walt Disney World

There will be unique character sightings, learning opportunities, specialty merchandise, specialty themed food and beverages, and a limited-time Wilderness Explorer badge.

There will be specialty characters that will be on the Discovery Island Character Cruise as it sails around Discovery River, as well as more character sightings on Discovery Island.

You'll be able to learn to draw some of your favorite Disney characters at The Animation Experience at Conservation Station with step-by-step instructions during a 25-minute session.

There will be magic shots by Disney PhotoPass photographer

There will be a limited edition Earth Day 2022 pin as well as other specialty merchandise that will be available for purchase.