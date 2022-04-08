Marvel Shares Cover for “Sisters of Sorcery” Novel from Aconyte Books’ “Marvel Untold” Series

Later this year, Marvel fans will get the chance to enter the dark dimension when Aconyte Books’ Sisters of Sorcery novel hits stores. Marvel shared a first look at the cover for the upcoming book.

Sisters of Sorcery , the next prose novel from Marvel and Aconyte's “Marvel: Untold” line, will take you deeper into the Dark Dimension in a brand-new exhilarating mystical adventure.

In Sisters of Sorcery , deep in the Dark Dimension, the tyrant Umar the Unrelenting craves the Power Cosmic to expand her realm into new dimensions. When she kidnaps the cosmic being Ardina to make a grim battery of her powers, she draws the attention of Clea, her estranged daughter and mighty user of the mystic arts.

, deep in the Dark Dimension, the tyrant Umar the Unrelenting craves the Power Cosmic to expand her realm into new dimensions. When she kidnaps the cosmic being Ardina to make a grim battery of her powers, she draws the attention of Clea, her estranged daughter and mighty user of the mystic arts. Clea knows her mother will stop at nothing to conquer the whole of the Splinter Realms, imperiling all of reality. To defeat her, Clea must ally herself with three powerful sorceresses, each with their own unique powers, traverse dimensions, and free Ardina and the entire Archipelago of Anguish and Redemption before Umar consumes it all.

The Marvel: Untold line rounds up the best villains, magic-wielding heroes, and more from the furthest corners of the Marvel Universe. Whether it’s seeing a famous confrontation from a different perspective or exploring a piece of a character’s backstory that we’ve never seen before, these novels bring these stories out into the light of day, revealing secrets and lost chapters from their rise to power.

Sisters of Sorcery will be available in trade paperback and eBook formats, available at bookshops and online retailers September 6, 2022.

