Marvel Shares First Look at “Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1”

Shang-Chi, Kamala Khan, Wong, Mantis, and Jimmy Woo headline “Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1.” The second Marvel's Voices anthology honoring Asian Pacific American Heritage Month will showcase brand new stories crafted by both emerging and established Asian and AAPI talent.

Arriving on May 25, “Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1” will feature four action-packed and heartfelt adventures set throughout the Marvel Universe plus an introduction by Isabel Hsu, Senior Manager of Creative Development at Marvel Games and exclusive interview with longtime comic book letterer and industry pioneer, Janice Chiang.

Right now, fans can get their first look at all four covers and preview each of the featured stories, including: Writer Pornsak Pichetshote and artist Creees Lee take Shang-Chi and Jimmy Woo on a vital mission with some unexpected surprises



Writer Sabir Pirzada and artist Eric Koda teams up Ms. Marvel

Writer Jeremy Holt and artist Kei Zama spotlight the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Mantis, diving into the iconic character’s fascinating past and gearing her up for a bright future

Writer Emily Kim and artist Rickie Yagawa showcase the power and expertise of master of the mystic arts, Wong, in an exciting solo adventure