Pianist Carol Stein Moving to a New Area at Walt Disney World

Carol Stein, who is a beloved pianist that you can see often playing at Disney, shared some information on her Facebook page about a move to her current venue at EPCOT.

What's Happening:

It is said that "Spring is a time of growth, renewal and a time to embark on new endeavors!"

She posted that "With excitement (and apprehension that comes with change), I am looking forward to opening the new musical presentation at the American Adventure

In the post, she said so grateful for this opportunity but said there were tears of joy and sadness at the same time.

She shared on her Facebook page that her last set at the UK Pavilion at EPCOT was a bit more emotional than she had anticipated.

About Carol Stein:

Carol was born in Miami, Florida, where she began her piano studies when she was only four years old.

She received her master's degree from the University of Florida with a Thesis on "Special Dental Considerations for Musicians."

She has been able to travel all over the world as a musician and performing in places like Europe, Asia, and the USA in such places as the Montreux Palace in Switzerland, The Bayerischerhof in Munich, The Oasis Lounge in Hong Kong to Walt Disney World

You can visit her website here