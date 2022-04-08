Secrets Behind the Foundation of the Marvel Universe Will be Revealed in “Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C.”

Teased yesterday, new revelations behind the origins of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are set to be revealed in a special one-shot titled “Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C”.

Arriving in July, the giant-sized issue will take readers to the earliest days of the Marvel

Aaron will team up with artist Kev Walker to unearth long-awaited answers behind this original incarnation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes including Thor’s mysterious connection to the Phoenix Force.

The story also promises to reveal how this fascinating addition to the Avengers mythos will play into a major upcoming Avengers saga later this year.

They are the defenders of the dawn of time. Marvel’s first and mightiest legacy heroes. But their greatest secrets have never been revealed. Until now.

Witness the dark events that shatter their ranks. See how their lives come to shape the entire future of the Marvel Universe. And be there for the monumental event that reunites them one last time: the true story of Thor’s birth.

Check out the main cover by Ed McGuiness above as well as a stunning variant by Alex Horley and witness this pivotal Avengers epic when “Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1” hits stands this July.

What they’re saying: