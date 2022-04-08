Disney Releases New Album “The MousePack – Mickey and Friends Singing Classic Standards” On Most Streaming Services

Disney has been releasing new albums featuring favorite songs in new ways. One example of this is the newer Lofi Minnie: Focus, but now our favorite Disney friends are taking on some classic Rat Pack tunes in The MousePack – Mickey and Friends Singing Classic Standards.
What’s Happening:
- A new album featuring famous standards from the Rat Pack (Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, etc.) is now available to stream, as performed by Mickey Mouse and his friends, or The MousePack.
- The MousePack – Mickey and Friends Singing Classic Standards features Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Goofy singing classic songs of the era, reminiscent of albums that were released in the 80s and 90s of Mickey and friends singing pop hits.
- The animated ensemble takes on the songs:
- Ain’t That a Kick in the Head
- Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off
- More Than You Know
- When You’re Smiling
- How About You?
- One For My Baby
- Friendship
- Young at Heart
- I Love a Piano
- Everything Happens to Me
- Think of Mickey Mouse
- Two of the standout tracks include “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” and “Young at Heart” where the songs start out as the classics we know before the signature voices of Goofy and Donald Duck put a whole new spin on them.
- You can listen to the new album, The MousePack – Mickey and Friends Singing Classic Standards, available now on most streaming services including Apple Music and Spotify.