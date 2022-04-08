Narcoosee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort And Spa To Undergo Refurbishment In June

A popular Walt Disney World Restaurant, Narcoosee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, is set to undergo refurbishment, closing this June to install an “enhanced dining experience.”

What’s Happening:

The popular restaurant, Narcoosee’s, located at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, is set to close this June for a refurbishment, and will reopen later in the year with an “enhanced Dining Experience,” according to the official Walt Disney World website.

The restaurant currently offers guests the opportunity to delight in superb seafood, steak and more in this waterfront hideaway near the boat dock to watercraft transportation to Magic Kingdom

Narcoossee’s serves a spectacular, innovative selection of fresh seafood from both local waters and around the globe. The restaurant also serves up land-based fare, and allows guests to savor options like grass-fed filet mignon and the Black Angus New York strip. Or, they can enjoy the best of both worlds with a surf-and-turf dish that features sirloin steak and a lobster tail. Sumptuous desserts, such as the chocolate torte and the almond-crusted cheesecake with Lambert cherry sauce also beckon guests at the end of their meal.

Reservations at Narcoossee’s will be available through June 17, 2022., and the restaurant is expected to return later this year with an enhanced table-service experience.

Unclear at this time is whether or not the dress code, a rarity for Walt Disney World restaurants, will remain in place when the restaurant reopens after the refurbishment.

Currently, guests are asked to adhere to the dress code at this Signature Dining experience. With the minimum dress code requirements, for men being suggested is khakis, slacks or dress shorts and collared shirts. Jeans may be worn if in good condition. Jackets are optional. Women’s suggested dress is capri pants, skirts, dresses or dress shorts. Jeans may be worn if in good condition. Not permitted in the dining room are tank tops, flip-flops, swimsuits, swimsuit cover-ups, hats for gentlemen, cut-offs, torn clothing and T-shirts with offensive language and/or graphics.