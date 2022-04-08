Win a Trip to Walt Disney World During The World’s Most Magical Celebration with BoxLunch

Are you wanting to visit Walt Disney World for the 50th anniversary celebration? You have an opportunity to be able to enter and win a trip to this dream destination. Disney Parks Blog shared with us the details.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World has teamed up with BoxLunch to send one winner and their guests to their quote #HappyPlace.

You can enter now through April 12th.

The winner will receive a five-day, four-night stay at Walt Disney World.

This will be for you and up to three guests, plus you will receive a $500 BoxLunch Gift Card.

There is no purchase necessary to enter.

The sweepstakes ends on April 12th, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

It is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C.

You also must be 18 years old or older at the time of entry. One entry per day per person is the limit.

Click here

BoxLunch has shared some Disney World 50th Anniversary collections.

You can find the perfect celebration outfit with the EARidescent Collection at BoxLunch.

Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary: