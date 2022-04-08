Win a Trip to Walt Disney World During The World’s Most Magical Celebration with BoxLunch

Are you wanting to visit Walt Disney World for the 50th anniversary celebration? You have an opportunity to be able to enter and win a trip to this dream destination. Disney Parks Blog shared with us the details.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World has teamed up with BoxLunch to send one winner and their guests to their quote #HappyPlace.
- You can enter now through April 12th.
- The winner will receive a five-day, four-night stay at Walt Disney World.
- This will be for you and up to three guests, plus you will receive a $500 BoxLunch Gift Card.
- There is no purchase necessary to enter.
- The sweepstakes ends on April 12th, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
- It is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C.
- You also must be 18 years old or older at the time of entry. One entry per day per person is the limit.
- Click here to enter.
- BoxLunch has shared some Disney World 50th Anniversary collections.
- You can find the perfect celebration outfit with the EARidescent Collection at BoxLunch.
Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary:
- There are so many new additions at Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration.
- At Magic Kingdom, there is a brand new firework show called Disney Enchantment, and over at EPCOT, the new nighttime spectacular is Harmonious.
- Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure was the latest ride to join EPCOT, and if you're looking for a new dining option, La Crêperie de Paris may be exactly what you want.
- Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is an adorable new show that is perfect for the entire family.
- All four parks joined in for Beacons of Magic. Spaceship Earth, Tower of Terror, Tree of Life, and, of course, Cinderella Castle all light up in a magical display.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning