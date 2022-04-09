Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Closed April 9th

If you were planning to visit a Disney water park today, you may have been disappointed when you checked what the hours were.
What's Happening:
- Disney's Typhoon Lagoon is closed today, April 9th, 2022.
- According to the Walt Disney World website, they will be reopening on April 10th, and their hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m
- Central Florida is seeing unusually cool temperatures, and the high for Orlando is only 70 today.
- In the morning, we were seeing temperatures in the 50s.
- Later in the week, Central Florida will be seeing temperatures in the upper 80s, so the cooler weather is not going to stay.
- For the time being, Disney's Blizzard Beach is closed for refurbishment and an opening date has not been given as of yet.
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon:
- There are so many exciting things at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon.
- Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool is the largest wave pool in North America with six foot swells.
- Crush 'n' Gusher is a coaster-like water slide and is one of the park's most proud and signature attractions.
- With Miss Adventure Falls, you and three friends can all ride together on this water adventure.
- If your little ones want to splash around, Ketchakiddee Creek will be perfect for them. It is designed just for kids, and they will love it.