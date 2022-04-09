Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Closed April 9th

If you were planning to visit a Disney water park today, you may have been disappointed when you checked what the hours were.

What's Happening:

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon

According to the Walt Disney World

Central Florida is seeing unusually cool temperatures, and the high for Orlando is only 70 today.

In the morning, we were seeing temperatures in the 50s.

Later in the week, Central Florida will be seeing temperatures in the upper 80s, so the cooler weather is not going to stay.

For the time being, Disney's Blizzard Beach

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon: