How One Runner Overcame Obstacles and Competed in runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend

Race weekend is filled with runners from all over the world, with all sorts of different fitness levels. runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend was a wonderful event for many, and Disney Parks Blog shared the story of a runner who has overcome so much.
What's Happening:
- Mary Kate Meingossner lives in Philadelphia and, at a young age, started swimming and enjoying water sports.
- Her passion for water sports led her to compete in water polo, diving, swimming and more at the collegiate level.
- When she was 19 years old and going into her sophomore year of college, she was hit by a drunk driver, and her doctor told her she would not be able to continue swimming.
- While she was recovering from her accident, her physical issues left her doubting if she would ever be able to compete in anything again.
- When her sister got into running and she would join and watch, she thought this could now be a goal to set.
- "I saw all the happiness that they got from it," said Mary Kate, "and I said, ‘I want to do that.’"
- This was very challenging for her, but with physical therapy and training, she was able to slowly build up her distance at her own pace.
- With runDisney, she was able to find joy and compete, which she never thought she would be able to experience again.
- "runDisney changed my life because I’m able to compete again without having that pressure," said Mary Kate. "I can practice and train at my own speed and run events at my own pace. It allowed me to get better mentally and physically."
- Her hard work has paid off, and Mary Kate has completed the runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge, completing all three (5K, 10K, and 10-Miler) of the weekend’s events.
- "This is an accomplishment that I never thought I would get," said Mary Kate. "I never thought that after my accident that I would be able to run a 5K, let alone the challenge."
- You can see the video below of Mary Kate’s experience.