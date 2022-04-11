HGTV, TLC, and Food Network Celebrate 50 Years of Walt Disney World with World’s Most Magical Celebration Programming

HGTV, TLC, and Food Network are all getting in on the fun of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, with special programming focused around the World’s Most Magical Celebration.

What’s Happening:

HGTV, TLC, and Food Network are participating in the World Most Magical Celebration, starting on Monday, April 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home. Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are a husband-and-wife team from Tampa, Florida, that makes dream homes come true. Together they help clients both design and build the perfect house from the ground up in 100 days or less. For this episode they make a family’s dreams come true with a Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration inspired room. As part of the surprise, the family is given a magical vacation to Walt Disney World to experience both Magic Kingdom Animal Kingdom

Continuing on Tuesday, April 12 at 10pm ET/PT on TLC’s Doubling Down with the Derricos, Karen & Deon Derrico are parents to fourteen kids, including four sets of multiples including quintuplets. The family journeys to Walt Disney World for the first time ever to experience all four parks, while also enjoying their time at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. While at Walt Disney World, Deon surprises Karen with a fairy tale of her own!

Finally, wake up on Saturday, April 16 at 11am ET/PT to Food Network’s The Kitchen. As part of the episode, Jeff Mauro and his son Lorenzo spend Spring Break at EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios Star Wars