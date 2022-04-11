Reality Star Kandi Burruss Visits Universal Orlando Resort

Star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss visited the Universal Orlando Resort with her family on Friday, April 8th.

What’s Happening:

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Kandi Burruss, who is also the star of Bravo’s hit shows The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Kandi & The Gang , visited Universal Orlando Resort on Friday, April 8 for an epic day of family fun experiencing some of the world’s most thrilling attractions across the destination’s theme parks.

and , visited Universal Orlando Resort on Friday, April 8 for an epic day of family fun experiencing some of the world’s most thrilling attractions across the destination’s theme parks. Burruss is an American producer, television personality, singer, businesswoman and actress. She first gained notice in 1992 as a member of the female vocal group Xscape. In 2000, she won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for her writing contributions on the TLC hit song "No Scrubs”. Burruss joined the NBC-Universal owned Bravo network series The Real Housewives of Atlanta in its second season, which began airing July 2009. She has since appeared in every subsequent season of the show, becoming the series' longest-serving cast member. In 2020 she competed in the third season of hit FOX series, The Masked Singer as "Night Angel". She had been originally asked to compete in the first season, but was unable to participate due to other commitments. After watching T-Pain perform and having producers approach her again however, she reconsidered, winning her season as the show's first female winner.

Universal Orlando Resort is a next-level vacation destination and home to three incredible theme parks – Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay – eight amazing hotels, and an entertainment complex, Universal CityWalk.