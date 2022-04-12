Behind the Scenes Look at Haunted Mansion with Disney Imagineer Michele Hobbs

Disneyland Magic Key shared on their Facebook page a video that will be sharing a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most classic attractions at Disneyland Resort.

What's Happening:

Tune in to see a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most classic and popular attractions at Disneyland.

Disneyland Resort host, Mia, and Disney Imagineer Michele Hobbs will give you a "spirited stroll around the premises of the stately manor, followed by an unearthly welcome into the enhanced touches within."

This will be happening on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, at 7:00p.m. PT on the Facebook page for Disneyland Magic Key.

See the video and link below.

About the Haunted Mansion:

The Haunted Mansion opened on August 9, 1969.

It is located in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park.

Guests will ride in a gloomy Doom Buggy for a spooky tour through a haunted mansion. It is one of the most iconic and classic attractions at Disneyland Resort.

Beware of hitchhiking ghosts, they may try to follow you home.

This attraction can be found in four different Disney parks all over the world. New Orleans Square at Disneyland, Liberty Square at Walt Disney World

Briefly, they were thinking about doing a water version of The Haunted Mansion. Claude Coats, Imagineer and Disney Legend thought of an idea where guests would float through the ruins of an old plantation house partially submerged in a Louisiana bayou.

The classic ghost host is voiced by Paul Frees. He also does the voices of Ludwig Von Drake, Boris Badenov, the Pillsbury Doughboy, and many in Pirates of the Caribbean