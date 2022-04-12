Disneyland Resort Announces Specialty Food Items, Dining Packages, and More for Return of Nighttime Spectaculars

The return of nighttime spectaculars to the Disneyland Resort is quickly approaching, with the Main Street Electrical Parade, Disneyland Forever fireworks, and World of Color set to return on April 22nd. To celebrate, Disney has cooked up some delicious exclusive items, showcased in a brand new Foodie Guide shared by the Disney .

In addition to specialty food and beverage items, there will also be a light-up Elliott Dragon premium bucket and light-up turtle sipper. Both will be available at various locations throughout Disneyland Park this summer, while supplies last (with a limit of two per person, per transaction) .

. There will also be a few Dessert Party packages to indulge in if you’re looking to enhance your nighttime celebrations: The World of Color Dessert Party, which can be booked starting April 20th, serves up decadent delights and sips at Paradise Gardens Park including raspberry cookies, cheesecake, and Mickey crispies.



can be enjoyed at Wine Country Trattoria for a 3-course meal or an all-you-care-to-enjoy buffet at Storytellers Café at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. The Main Street Electrical Parade Dining Package at Plaza Inn features classic comfort dishes. This experience can be booked as early as April 14th.

Below is a list of several specialty food items you’ll be able to find at Disneyland Park when the Main Street Electrical Parade returns on April 22nd:

Specialty Food Items at Disneyland Park

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (available on Mobile Order) Uni-cone: Banana, cherry, and pistachio ice cream in a white chocolate-dipped waffle cone with fantasy sprinkles.



Hub Churro Cart Blueberry Looks Good on You : Blueberry-flavored sugar-dusted churro Blueberry Cheesecake Dipping Sauce: Blueberry fruit topping with cream cheese icing

Fantasyland and Small World Churro Carts Electric Sprinkle Dip: Citrus buttercream frosting with sprinkles

Fantasyland Theatre and Small World Popcorn Cart Electric Sweet & Salty Popcorn: Colorful sweet kettle corn combined with butter-flavored popcorn

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (available on Mobile Order) Parade Macaron: Yellow macaron filled with honey buttercream and lemon curd topped with rainbow sprinkles and Main Street Electrical Parade drum decoration Mine Cart Brownie: White chocolate-dipped dark chocolate brownie topped with sugar gems Linzer Cookie: Citrus shortbread linzer cookie with strawberry glaze

Plaza Inn Parade Confetti Bundt Cake: Confetti cake with blue sopapilla filling, cream cheese glaze, and Main Street Electrical Parade chocolate décor



Refreshment Corner (available on Mobile Order) Relish Dog: All-beef hot dog, bacon, mustard cheese sauce, electric relish, and sport peppers served with a choice of a Cuties mandarin orange or small bag of chips Firefly Chips: Corn chips topped with chili, cheddar, Monterey Jack, and jalapeños

Red Rose Taverne (available on Mobile Order) Pineapple Night Light: Fresh pineapple purée and Sprite with a glow cube



Town Square Churro Cart Parade Dreams: Colorful sugar-dusted churro with fruit drizzle garnished with rainbow candy

Town Square Popcorn Cart Electric Pop: Brightly-colored kettle corn

