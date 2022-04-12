Josh Gad Expresses Excitement To Join “Frozen Fam” For Special Concert at Carnegie Hall

Josh Gad has taken to his social media accounts to reveal that he will be joining Kristen Bell and the rest of his “Frozen fam” for a special evening honoring songwriters Kristen and Bobby Lopez at New York’s Carnegie Hall.
What’s Happening:
- Frozen star Josh Gad has taken to Instagram to share his excitement to be participating with many of his Frozen castmates (his Frozen fam!) at a one night event commemorating the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall.
- Steven Reineke leads The New York Pops in a celebration of its 39th Birthday Gala with Music Honorees Kristen and Bobby Lopez and the special program “For the First Time in Forever: The Songs of Kristen & Bobby Lopez.” The Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning, married songwriting team are best known for their music from Disney's Frozen, Pixar's Coco, and more.
- Concert proceeds support The New York Pops orchestra and its PopsEd music education programs. While Kristen and Bobby Lopez are being honored, so are Nicola M. Heryet, John Osborn, June Freemanzon, and Ron Schaefer.
- To celebrate, many performers of their work will be on hand, including the aforementioned Gad, who stars in Frozen as well as The Book of Mormon, Samantha Barks, Jennifer Barnhart, Kristen Bell, Jaime Camil, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Santino Fontana, Jordan Gelber, Ann Harada, Nikki M. James, Mykal Kilgore, Maggie Lakis, Caissie Levy, Rick Lyon, Rob McClure, Patti Murin, Andrew Rannells, and Betsy Wolfe.
- The special concert and birthday gala takes place on Monday, April 25th, 2022 at 7:00 PM and tickets are still available, starting at $39.00 to $165.00. You can get tickets to the event at the official site here.