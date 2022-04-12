FX’s Breeders Season Three Premieres May 9th

Season three of FX’s Breeders is almost here as it continues its bitter-sweet look at the struggles of modern parenthood.

What's Happening:

  • FX’s Breeders season three premieres Monday, May 9th.
  • It will be available on FX and streamed on Hulu.
  • This is a comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard.
  • It's a series that shows the challenges of modern parenting.
  • The first two episodes of the ten episode third season are premiering on May 9th.
  • Soon, the series will also be available on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
  • Season 3 will begin days after Season 2 concludes, with the Worsley family reeling from a teenaged Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his father, Paul (Martin Freeman).
  • Paul has moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house.
  • Although he should be lonely, the simpler life doesn’t sound too bad.
  • Eventually, he must make amends with Luke.
  • Ally (Daisy Haggard) is having problems of her own. With work, with her early menopause, and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle).