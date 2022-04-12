Gilbert Gottfried Passes Away at 67

We’re sad to share that comedian Gilbert Gottfried has passed away at the age of 67. To Disney fans, he is best known as the voice of Iago from the 1992 classic animated feature Aladdin and its spin-off projects, including TV shows, video games, and theme park attractions like The Enchanted Tiki Room (Under New Management) at Magic Kingdom.

Born in Brooklyn in 1955, Gilbert Gottfried discovered his talent for stand-up comedy at the age of 15, joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1980 at the age of 25. However, he didn’t don his typical on-stage persona until later in the decade, becoming known for his loud voice and squinting eyes, neither of which were his natural demeanor. Despite having one of the raunchiest stand-up sets of the era, he was equally well-known as a voice actor in animated projects for children.

In addition to voicing Iago in Aladdin and its sequels, spin-off TV series, video games, and theme park encounters, his voice was featured in the 20th Century Fox animated film Thumbelina as Berkeley Beetle. On TV, his voice was heard in Disney’s Bonkers, Adventures in Wonderland, Bear in the Big Blue House, Hercules, Timon & Pumbaa, The Emperor’s New School, The Replacements, and Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja. He also had a voice cameo on two episodes of Family Guy for 20th Television Animation and an on-screen role in the 5th season of Arrested Development for 20th Television (produced for Netflix).

Gilbert Gottfried is survived by his wife, Dara Kravitz, their children Lily and Max, sister Karen, and nephew Graham. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.