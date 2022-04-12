Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art for New Limited Series “Conversations with Friends”

Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for Conversations with Friends, a 12 episode limited series premiering on May 15th, 2022.

Conversations with Friends follows Frances, a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

You can watch the trailer below, which features the original song "Sidelines" by Phoebe Bridgers, created just for the series:

The show is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. This is the second Sally Rooney novel to receive a limited series at Hulu following 2020’s Normal People

All 12 episodes will premiere May 15th on Hulu and BBC Three in the United Kingdom.

Cast:

Alison Oliver

Joe Alwyn

Sasha Lane

Jemima Kirke

Creative Team:

Conversations with Friends is executive produced by Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures.

Lenny Abrahamson also serves as an executive producer, as well as Tommy Bulfin and Rose Garnett for the BBC.

The series is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three.

Endeavor Content is handling international sales.

Catherine Magee serves as series producer and Jeanie Igoe serves as producer.