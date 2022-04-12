Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art for New Limited Series “Conversations with Friends”

Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for Conversations with Friends, a 12 episode limited series premiering on May 15th, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Conversations with Friends follows Frances, a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.
- You can watch the trailer below, which features the original song "Sidelines" by Phoebe Bridgers, created just for the series:
- The show is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. This is the second Sally Rooney novel to receive a limited series at Hulu following 2020’s Normal People.
- All 12 episodes will premiere May 15th on Hulu and BBC Three in the United Kingdom.
Cast:
- Alison Oliver
- Joe Alwyn
- Sasha Lane
- Jemima Kirke
Creative Team:
- Conversations with Friends is executive produced by Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures.
- Lenny Abrahamson also serves as an executive producer, as well as Tommy Bulfin and Rose Garnett for the BBC.
- The series is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three.
- Endeavor Content is handling international sales.
- Catherine Magee serves as series producer and Jeanie Igoe serves as producer.
